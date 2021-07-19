New mural honors Rockford’s deaf, hard-of-hearing community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new mural brightens up the streets in Downtown Rockford. This time, it honors the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

The mural depicts the letters R-K-F-D in American Sign Language. Artist, "Fatherless," painted it. It's part of several new murals in Downtown Rockford from the CRE8IV mural festival.

"I think it represents our city really embracing every member of our city," said RAMP Education and Advocacy Coordinator Eric Brown. "Recognizing that the deaf community in Rockford is a large community of really committed community members so I think this is the way for anybody who comes to our city to really see the deaf community and the contributions they've made to our city."

But for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, it's more than just artwork.

"To see something like that in a major display honoring our culture and our language it really makes us almost feel even more involved and more included in the Rockford community as a whole," said Rockford resident Stacy Ritter.

The mural is located at 508 East State Street in Downtown Rockford.