Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting woman at party

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Juan Moreno Jimenez, 51, was sentenced to 11 years for criminal sexual assault charges after a jury found him guilty in April 2021.

According to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, Rockford police responded to a call about a sexual assault on August 4, 2019. The victim said she had gone to sleep and woke up to Jimenez sexually assaulting her during a small gathering.

Police found Jimenez naked and laying partially in the street.

Jimenez must serve at least 85% of the 11 years.