Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting woman at party

10:51 am Crime
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Juan Moreno Jimenez, 51, was sentenced to 11 years for criminal sexual assault charges after a jury found him guilty in April 2021.

According to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, Rockford police responded to a call about a sexual assault on August 4, 2019. The victim said she had gone to sleep and woke up to Jimenez sexually assaulting her during a small gathering.

Police found Jimenez naked and laying partially in the street.

Jimenez must serve at least 85% of the 11 years.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

