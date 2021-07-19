Latest Illinois vaccine lottery winners announced

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Vaccinated Illinoisans have the chance to win some serious cash with the 'All in for the Win' vaccine lottery organized by the state. On Monday, the locations of the latest winners were announced.

Three residents in the following cities won $100,000 cash prizes in Monday's drawing:

Berwyn

Chicago

Joliet

The Illinois Department of Public Health will contact the winners by phone or email starting Monday afternoon. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification.

Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Last Monday, three $100,000 winners were chosen in Chicago, Quincy, and Springfield. The state will celebrate the winners unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Every vaccinated Illinois resident is automatically entered into the vaccine lottery. The next drawing will be Monday, July 26. CLICK HERE for a schedule of the drawings.