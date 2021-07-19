Judge OKs distribution for $192M nuclear project settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investors who lost fortunes in the failure of a multi billion-dollar nuclear reactor construction deal in South Carolina will soon begin to see their portions of a $192 million settlement. Last week, a federal judge signed off on a plan to disperse the funds among former shareholders in SCANA Corp., the former parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas. Attorneys for the investors said the settlement was the largest securities class action recovery obtained in South Carolina when a judge approved it last year. The utility company became embroiled in controversy after announcing in summer 2017 it was shuttering a nuclear reactor construction project at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station following the bankruptcy of lead contractor Westinghouse.