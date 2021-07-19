Hot summer weather slowly builds up this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 90-degree weather slowly gets sprinkled in this week after spending about 2 weeks outside of that territory. While the hotter weather moves in, rain chances move out for a while.

Turning hotter:

We last had 90-degree heat around the 4th of July. Since then, we've had typical to cool summer weather. That heat comes back this week, though we don't get there immediately.

Tuesday comes closer to the 90s. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s by the afternoon, with more sunny (yet hazy) weather. After getting close, we trend cooler for the middle of the week.

A weak cold front slides through Tuesday night, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms, plus a dip in temperature. That leaves Wednesday in the low 80s, or slightly below average. Wednesday is likely the coolest day of the week, as the heat hits from there.

Hotter weather slides into the Stateline by the end of the week. We could see several days in a row in the 90s.

Thursday leaps into the low 90s, then we could see 3 more days in the 90s afterward. Friday and Saturday may be the hottest days of the week, as both of those days approach the middle 90s.

Of course, it's not just the heat. The humidity builds in slowly through the week as well. Tuesday through Thursday stay slightly humid, then Friday and beyond get into muggy territory.

The humidity spikes by the weekend as the heat builds up.

We'll hold onto the higher humidity through the weekend, before conditions dry out a little next week week. The slight dip in humidity follows a slight cool down, as we fall back to the middle 80s by early next week.

Slight rain chances:

Most days this week remain dry and sunny. Occasionally, we see some slight chances for rain, starting with Tuesday night.

Spotty showers are possible Tuesday evening; the rest of the week may stay dry.

As mentioned above, a weak cold front slides by Tuesday night. This front may spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Like most of this summer so far, the showers will not be widespread, and most spots end up staying dry. Keep an eye on the sky Tuesday evening and be ready for a quick shower, just in case.

Slight chances for rain are in the forecast for Thursday as well as this weekend. A few more weak fronts are in the neighborhood, and could spark more scattered showers and storms. Overall, the chances are pretty low, so most spots stay dry this week. Same goes for next week, as our dry weather pattern keeps going.