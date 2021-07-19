Gas prices rise again in Rockford, now averaging $3.25 per gallon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're headed to the pump before work, expect to pay more for gas.

The average price of gas in Rockford rose by about 8 cents the past week, according to GasBuddy. Drivers are now paying on average $3.25/g for gas in Rockford.

Gas prices are now roughly 9 cents higher than last month and nearly 96 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $2.95/g today while the most expensive is $3.35/g.

The rise in prices in Rockford is one that not everyone saw across the country this past week.

"Gas prices across the country have been a bit sideways in the last week with a mixed bag of decreases and increases, but overall, the national average hasn't seen much meaningful direction as oil prices remain under their early-July levels thus far thanks to OPEC coming to an agreement on production over the weekend," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "OPEC's plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022, at which time OPEC's oil production will be back at pre-Covid levels. It's a positive development in light of U.S. gasoline demand which last week rose nearly 2%, which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil, and could mean we're even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven't already."