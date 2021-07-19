Federal judge affirms Indiana University vaccine requirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge is allowing Indiana University to continue with its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all students and employees.

A ruling from a judge in South Bend rejects a request from eight IU students who sought to block the requirement while they pursued a lawsuit claiming that the university's policy violated both their constitutional rights and the state's new law banning vaccine passports.

The judge held a hearing on the case last week and wrote in his ruling that evidence so far shows that IU has pursued a reasonable policy in the "legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty and staff."