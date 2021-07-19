Dolson’s Diary: Pre-Olympic training full of protocols

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chicago Sky star Stefanie Dolson is checking in periodically from the Olympics. She’s part of the U.S. 3-on-3 team that will take part in the inaugural competition in that event at the Tokyo Games. Dolson details a week of training in Las Vegas preparing for her first Olympics as the team prepares to fly to Tokyo on Monday. Dolson says it’s really special to be part of the first 3-on-3 event in Olympic history. She calls it humbling, exciting, nerve-wracking all wrapped up in one. Her next diary update will be from Tokyo.