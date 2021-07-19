Dane who drew controversial Muhammad caricature dies at 86

HELSINKI (AP) — Danish cartoonist Kurt Westergaard, whose image of the Prophet Muhammad wearing a bomb as a turban was at the center of widespread anti-Danish anger in the Muslim world in the mid-2000s, has died. He was 86. Westergaard’s family announced his death to Danish media late Sunday and told the newspaper Berlingske that he died in his sleep after a long period of ill health. From the early 1980s, Westergaard worked as a cartoonist for daily Jyllands-Posten. His controversial depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in 2005 as part of a series of images published by the paper led to worldwide anti-Denmark protests and a number of threats and attempts on his life.