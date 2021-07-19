Cyprus showcases ancient undersea harbor to draw tourists

AMATHUS, Cyprus (AP) — It’s said that Demetrius the Besieger, a mighty warrior king and one of Alexander the Great’s successors built a harbor at Amathus, on Cyprus’ southern coast, 2,400 years ago to thwart a potential naval invasion. Lying just a few feet underwater near the resort town of Limassol, the harbor will soon be Cyprus’ newest tourist attraction, where adventurous holidaymakers can snorkel over its submerged stone remains. It’s a novel direction for Cyprus’ tourism authorities, who are looking beyond the east Mediterranean island nation’s long-held “sun and surf” product to reach out to more specialized markets in hopes of rebounding from a precipitous, pandemic-induced fall in arrivals.