Crisis Co-Response Team expands, other items denied and tabled at Rockford City council

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A busy night at Rockford City Council leads to the expansion of the Crisis Co-Response Team and approving federal funding to redevelop a low-income housing unit near downtown Rockford.

First, Rockford Aldermen approved the intergovernmental agreement between the city, Winnebago County, Loves Park and Rosecrance. The approval expands the program by adding a dozen positions to the team using a $2 million grant from the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board [Four full time RPD, two sheriff's deputies, a Loves Park Officer, and five full time and two part-time Rosecrance staffers]. The team pairs mental health experts with police officers who are responding to someone in a mental health crisis.

Also at city council Monday night, Aldermen approved the $800,000 federal HOME Fund grant to Zion Development Corporation to renovate the Longwood Garden Apartments at 1055 East State Street. HOME Funds are federal dollars the city already receives. Alderman Frank Beach first introduced an amendment that requires the city check the reserve funding for the $15.8 million project every six months and the overall funding every year, which was also approved.

Rockford Aldermen tabled the vote to approve a development of apartments and a senior living facility in the 6600 block of Garrett Lane. This project has gone in and out of committee for months. Alderman Kevin Frost says the developer asked him for a 60-day delay in voting because the project was getting amended. Developers already shrunk the project from four stories to three, and took out rooms and the number of buildings on the campus.

Finally, Aldermen denied the bid for a replacement of the roof on the former watch factory building in downtown Rockford. One bid was received by J & F Chiatello Construction, Inc. The company included two separate prices for their bid, one at $54,476.75 and another at $78,585. The higher of the two prices was meant to reflect additional costs for the disposal of wood shingles and roof decking materials. The company told the city that they could not do the work for their original bid of $54,476.75. With the rejection approved, the city will be taking new bids immediately. J & F Chiatello Construction, Inc. can make another bid.