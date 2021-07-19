Country gospel music festival in Rockford kicks off week full of musical events

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gospel music lovers can check out the Country Gospel Music Association Convention in Rockford this week.

Local artists can put their talents on display in a week-long festival.

On Saturday, 39 different awards will be handed out to the best male and female vocalist, entertainer and many more.

Gary Warlick, a pastor at Gentle Shepard Fellowship says the event is all about bringing people together after the pandemic halted the event last year.

"This is like having a family reunion, except without all the fussin' and fighting when we come together," he said.

"We enjoy one another's company and presence and enjoy serving God together. That's the most important thing."

The event kicks off tonight at 5 O'clock at Gentle Shepard Fellowship located at 2905 Billdahl Street in Rockford and will run until Saturday night.