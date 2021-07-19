Skip to Content

Byron vintage drag race returns for third year

New
4:17 am NewsPositive Local NewsTop Stories
byron auto show

BYRON (WREX) — A focus on the good ole' days and classic cars is what car fans got to see all weekend long at the 'Glory Days' vintage drag race, car show and swap meet.

The event returned for its third year and included cars from 1966 and older to bring nostalgia for spectators.

"Racers from all corners of the country are turning out for it," says Byron Dragway General Manager Randy Simpson, "It's much more than just a local meet. There are folks from all over. Some driver as far as 44 hours to be here and over 2000 miles, so it's pretty special that they make the distance."

If you missed the show, you have another chance to see vintage classics. The next big event at Byron Dragway will be 'Hot Rod Drag' in September.

Maggie Polsean

Maggie Polsean is an anchor for 13 News Today. Born and raised in Rockford, she is excited to be back home working for the station she grew up watching. Maggie is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Christian Life high school in Rockford.

More Stories

Skip to content