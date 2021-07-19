Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a review board in July 2016 but remained at Guantanamo for the duration of the Trump presidency. The Pentagon said Monday in a statement that the Periodic Review Board process determined that Nasser’s detention no longer remained necessary to protect U.S. national security. The transfer of Nasser could suggest President Joe Biden is making efforts to reduce the Guantanamo population, which now stands at 39.