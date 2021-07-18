Young boy battling cancer gets car parade in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It was a day that twelve year old Deondre Jones will never forget.

A little over a year ago, Deondre was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer in the nerves.

Since then, he has undergone several rounds of chemo as well as a bone marrow transplant.

The Make-A-Wish foundation found out about Deondre's love for cars and put together a parade starting at Lincoln Middle School and ending at Churchill Park in Rockford that consisted of sport and old model cars.

After the parade, Deondre and his family were given a seven week old chocolate lab puppy, which they named Shuri after his favorite movie, Black Panther.

Deondre's father, Quincy, says a day like today when his son is the happiest is the best day.

"It makes us feel special, and to see the smile on his face lets me know that it was definitely worth it," he said.

Deondre was also given several gifts with some of his favorite sports teams such as the Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks.

Rockford Fire and PD led the parade and even dropped off gifts.

Deondre is now in his final phase of treatment and is hoping to be complete in four months.