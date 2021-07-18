White Sox, RHP Lance Lynn agree to $38M deal for 2022, ’23

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract covering 2022 and 23. The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems. With Lynn helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into their game against Houston.