UNESCO chides Australia over Great Barrier Reef proposal

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese host of this year’s meeting of the U.N. World Heritage Committee is defending its proposal to label the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” against Australian government suspicion that China influenced the finding for political reasons. Tian Xuejun, the Chinese vice minister of education and the president of this year’s session, said Australia should attach importance to the opinions of advisory bodies instead of making groundless accusations. The UNESCO committee will consider adding new sites to the World Heritage list, taking some off and adding others to the in-danger category. It is meeting virtually and in the Chinese city of Fuzhou for the next two weeks.