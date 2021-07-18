Two people are shot early Sunday morning in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people are injured following a shooting early Sunday morning in Rockford according to police.

RPD posted on their twitter just after midnight that a man and juvenile were shot on the 2900 block of Carol Place. Police say both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not confirmed what lead to the shooting or if any people are in custody.

If you have any information related to the shooting, you're encouraged to call Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.