Temperatures turn hot with more sunshine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a pleasant and sunny weekend, the sunshine will stick around into the next work week as temperatures continue to climb.

Cranking it up:

This weekend temperatures warmed into the 80's ahead of even warmer conditions expected for the start of our week.

Temperatures quickly jump into the 90's for the first half of the week, expected to stay warm throughout the week.

Starting with Monday, forecast high's already flirt with the 90 degree mark. Bringing sunshine into the week may have conditions feel all that warmer. So far in July, we only saw three days where temperatures made it into the 90's while July is the hottest month on average in Rockford.

The summer heat returns for Monday and does not leave soon after. Temperature highs will likely break 90 degrees for Tuesday. While Wednesday does look to be the coolest day of the week, highs will stay within the middle 80's as they jump back to being in the upper 80's Thursday.

Temperatures will remain within the upper 80's into the next weekend as well.

Mostly dry:

With little to no rain seen over the weekend, the start of the week will feature much of the same. Monday brings plenty of sunshine to the area as most of the week will stay dry.

With a few slight chances for rain, the start of the week stays dry.

There are slight chances of rain throughout the week with the first being Tuesday night. There is a slight chance to see thunderstorms late Tuesday. The next, best chance doesn't come until Thursday afternoon and night with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Friday may present some dry time as chances for showers and storms increase Friday night into the weekend.

If you didn't get a chance to enjoy the sunshine over the weekend, this week will give you another chance but remember to grab sunblock as the UV index is expected to be very high.