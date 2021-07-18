Teen held without bail in fatal carjacking of elderly man

CHICAGO (AP) — A 17-year-old boy is being held without bail in an alleged attack during an attempted carjacking in Chicago that left a 73-year-old man dead. The boy, who isn’t being named because he’s a juvenile, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and aggravated battery. An 18-year-old also faces charges in the attack. Authorities say the teens approached the man, Keith Cooper, and tried to take his keys and then struck him in the parking lot of a strip mall on Chicago’s South Side. Cooper, a Vietnam War veteran, later died. A cause of death hasn’t been released yet.