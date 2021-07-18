Skip to Content

Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France

12:41 pm National news from the Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees in cycling’s biggest race. The Slovenian rider with UAE Team Emirates successfully defended his huge lead of 5 minutes, 20 seconds over second-place Jonas Vingegaard. The 22-year-old Pogacar won his first title last September when he became the Tour’s youngest champion in 116 years. He is now the youngest double winner of the race. 

Associated Press

