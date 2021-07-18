Syria-based breakaway Palestinian faction elects new leader

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A breakaway Palestinian faction that carried out headline-grabbing attacks against Israel in the 1970s and 1980s has named a new leader. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command said on Sunday that its longtime deputy chief Talal Naji was elected to replace Ahmed Jibril who died on July 7. The PFLP-GC became known for attacks, including hijackings and bombings against Israel. The group hijacked an El Al jetliner in 1968 and machine gunned another airliner at Zurich airport in 1969.