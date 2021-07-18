Stateline groups raise money to help veterans get service dogs

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Motorcycles revved across Belvidere on Sunday for a good cause.

Circle of Change of the American Legion teamed up for a ride and pig roast to raise money for veterans.

Circle of Change uses the money to pair veterans suffering from PTSD with dogs. Circle of Change Board President Courtney Ring says it's special to see both veteran and K9 build a special bond and grow stronger together.

"We meet our veterans at a local dog training facility once a week for an hour and that's where we have our classes," Ring said. "It's very rewarding. We have been around a long time."

Circle of change will hold its next fundraiser in August at their annual golf outing.