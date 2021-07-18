Rodón dominates through 7, White Sox blank Astros 4-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón allowed one hit through seven dominant innings, Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson hit solo homers and the Chicago White Sox topped the Houston Astros 4-0. Danny Mendick and Adam Engel added RBI singles, and the White Sox stymied Astros hitters for the second straight game after losing their first five this season to Houston. Chicago has won seven of eight to move to the top of the American League standings. Rodón struck out 10 and walked none in this meeting of division leaders. Houston’s Framber Valdez yielded four runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.