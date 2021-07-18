North Macedonia repatriates 4 IS fighters and their families
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s government says four suspected former Islamic State group fighters and their family members have been successfully repatriated. The 23-member group, including five women and 14 children, has been transferred from Syria and Iraq. The four men were put in custody pending trial. The repatriated women and children have been placed on quarantine and some are also being investigated for possible criminal acts.