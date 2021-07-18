First South Beloit Ribfest sells out in less than an hour

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — People in the Stateline took advantage of the weather to hit the grill and raise money for a good cause.

The Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Club hosted its first ever Ribfest on Saturday. Five local fire departments came out to compete for the area's best rack of ribs.

However, if people didn't come early to the fundraiser, they missed out on judging that portion of the competition because the ribs sold out in less than an hour.

All the proceeds from the event went into the scholarship fund that the rotary club gives out every year.

South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl says it was special to see everyone come out and support a good cause.

"We were just over an hour into it, and we were out of stuff!" Rehl said. "It's silly, but I can't be more pleased."

Organizers say they will plan to have more ribs and fun at next year's event.