Emergency shelter set to open in Stephenson County

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) — Stephenson County will soon have something it’s never had before: An emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. By early September, an organization called VOICES that assists domestic violence and sexual assault survivors will open in its Freeport building temporary living quarters for as many as 20 people. The shelter fills a critical need in a county where VOICES now must send those who need emergency shelter to other counties.