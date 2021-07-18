Belvidere child gets birthday surprise from his military heroes

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Saturday appeared to be a normal birthday for Anthony Gutierrez. His eighth birthday would be celebrated with friends and family at a park, but that's when he got a special surprise.

The National Guard and Honor Guard came to the party to surprise Anthony who's dreamed for years about joining the military.

He keeps those dreams and fights for them despite living with autism. Saturday's surprise was yet another boost to the young man to keep pursuing his passion which his mom Carolina Gutierrez says started shortly after he could walk and talk.

"He's had that interest since about four years old," Carolina said. "He's always wanted to be in the military. First it was the army, now it's the Air Force."

Make a Wish helped organize the event.