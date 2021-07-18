4 Indiana hunters plead guilty in Illinois poaching case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Four hunters from Indiana have pled guilty and paid fines in a southern Illinois poaching case. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says in a recent news release that the four hunters pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a rifle. They are accused of deer hunting with rifles without required permits or hunting licenses and had two untagged, harvested deer with them. Illinois Conservation Police seized four rifles and donated the untagged deer to a local animal rehabilitator to help feed injured wildlife. The four hunters were sentenced to 1 year of supervision and paid $5,000 in fines.