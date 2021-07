NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say a fuel tanker has exploded and 13 people who were siphoning fuel from it have been killed. Police said Sunday that residents started siphoning fuel from the tanker after it was involved in crash late Saturday with a trailer near the Malanga Village in Siaya county. Many Kenyans are pressed by poverty and they continue to siphon fuel despite warnings from authorities about the dangers.