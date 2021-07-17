Woodruff, Brewers to face Castillo, Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (54-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-43, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.07 ERA, .82 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 4.65 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +105, Brewers -122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Milwaukee will meet on Saturday.

The Reds are 23-21 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .415 this season. Aristides Aquino leads the team with a mark of .638.

The Brewers are 27-18 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .381 this season. Willy Adames leads the club with a .479 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 11-6. Brent Suter earned his ninth victory and Adames went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Amir Garrett took his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker ranks second on the Reds with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .533.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 17 home runs and has 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (rib cage), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (undisclosed), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.