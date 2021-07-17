William Regnery, who funded right-wing extremism, dies at 80

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (AP) — The heir to a family publishing fortune who was known for his quiet, but influential support of extreme right-wing causes in the United States has died at his home in Boca Grande, Florida. William H. Regnery II died on July 2. He was 80. A local funeral home confirmed handling the arrangements, but would provide no additional information. The Southern Poverty Law Center says his material contributions helped to build networks of racist activists. In a 2017 article BuzzFeed News said Regnery felt his ideas ideas were redeemed by the candidacy of now former President Donald Trump.