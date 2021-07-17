Sunny weather continues for Sunday with warmer temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The conditions we saw today will be similar to what is expected for tomorrow, with temperatures slightly warming. Tomorrow also features a very slight chance for rain.

Sunny Sunday:

The second half of your weekend will bring mostly sunny skies. There may be a few clouds lingering around, similar to what we saw today.

Sunday looks to be pleasant with sun and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures in the 80's.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures but there is a low chance for a shower. These showers may pop up across the area, they will be very isolated in nature with light rain possible.

Most of the activity will stay south of I-80 but we cannot rule out that a shower may creep into our area. A majority of us will stay dry for the entire weekend. Seeing more dry conditions next week with the next chance for rain arriving late Tuesday.

If you have plans outdoors tomorrow, the UV Index will be very high. Grab some sunblock when you head out and check the 13 Weather Authority App for your current conditions.

Coming warm up:

With Sunday bringing another chance to enjoy the sun, temperatures will also feel slightly warmer.

Sunny skies continue as temperatures expected to climb.

Along with the sunshine, temperatures will also be on the rise. Starting today, we saw temperatures make it into the 80's. Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures with forecast highs in the middle 80's. Staying warm for the weekend but turning hot as we head into the next week, flirting with the 90's by Tuesday.

A majority of next week features temperatures in the upper 80's as sun and clouds stick around. Conditions may also stay dry as the next best chance for rain comes Tuesday evening and again once we get to Thursday.