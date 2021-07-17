Russian military aircraft help fight wildfires in Siberia

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has used its heavy-lift transport planes to help douse wildfires in Siberia. The Defense Ministry said Saturday that over the last 24 hours the crew of Il-76 military transport planes dropped water on forest fires in Yakutia in northeastern Siberia. The ministry said that military helicopters also dropped water to extinguish fires and also carried firefighters. The Emergency Situations Ministry’s branch in Yakutia said more than 2,000 of its personnel were battling the wildfires. Russia has been plagued by widespread forest fires that have been blamed on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules.