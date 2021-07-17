Russia to unveil new fighter jet at Moscow’s air show

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian aircraft makers say they will present a prospective new fighter jet at a Moscow air show that opens next week. The new warplane hidden under tarpaulin was photographed being towed to a parking spot across the airfield in Zhukovsky outside Moscow. That’s where MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon opens on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit the show’s opening. Russian media reports said that the new jet has been built by Sukhoi aircraft maker under the program of development of a light tactical aircraft.