Mostly dry and sunny as temperatures begin to warm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With some cloud cover lingering today, mostly sunny skies are expected for Sunday as temperatures will continue to rise. A slight chance for an isolated shower is possible as well.

Sunny and warmer:

Saturday has brought warmer temperatures as well as some stubborn clouds. Seeing the clouds linger, we may get a better chance to see sunshine later into the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies are here to stay with a chance for lingering clouds through the week.

Sunday is also expected to see mostly sunny conditions. The sunshine doesn't stop there. Heading into the next work week, there will be plenty of chances to enjoy the sun. Sunny skies are in the forecast for a few days next week.

Along with the sunshine, temperatures will also be on the rise. Starting today, we saw temperatures make it into the 80's. By the afternoon, they will likely stay within the lower to middle 80's. Sunday will feature slightly warmer temperatures, climbing into the middle 80's. Staying warm for the weekend but turning hot as we head into the next week, flirting with the 90's by Tuesday.

Slight chance:

Most of the area will stay dry into tomorrow with mostly sunny skies expected.

With some cloud cover lingering into the afternoon, conditions are expected to stay dry for the rest of the day. Tomorrow will feature similar weather with a slight chance for rain.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures but there is a low chance for a shower. These showers may pop up across the area, they will be very isolated in nature with light rain possible.

Most of the activity will stay south of I-80 but we cannot rule out that a shower may creep into our area. A majority of us will stay dry for the entire weekend. Seeing more dry conditions next week with the next chance for rain arriving late Tuesday.