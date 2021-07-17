Hurricane Felicia strong Cat 4 storm, but no threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Felicia has grown into a strong Category 4 storm far out in the Pacific, but forecasters list no threat to land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the compact hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph on Saturday. It was centered about 1,120 miles west-southwest of the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and was pushing west at 8 mph. The forecast would have the storm starting to weaken by Monday and fading later in the week. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Seven-E formed closer to Mexico, but forecasters said that storm too was unlikely to pose any threat to land.