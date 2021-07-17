Holocaust Museum exhibit tells of Jews who fled to Shanghai

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — A new exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum recounts the little-known role that Shanghai, China played as a safe haven for Jews who fled Europe to escape Nazi persecution. American photojournalist Arthur Rothstein began documenting the lives of Jewish refugees in Shanghai’s Hongkew District in 1946. His photographs are now featured in the new exhibition that opened Thursday at the museum in the Chicago suburb of Skokie. Artifacts from local Holocaust survivors who lived in the Shanghai ghetto are also part of the exhibition. Three of those survivors will also join a virtual program scheduled for Thursday evening to share first-hand accounts.