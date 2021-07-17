Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe has risen above 150 as rescue workers toil to clear up the devastation and prevent further damage. Police say more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s Ahrweiler county, one of the worst-hit areas, and more casualties are feared. On Friday, authorities gave a toll of 63 dead for the whole of Rhineland-Palatinate state, where Ahrweiler is located. Another 43 people were confirmed dead in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, and 20 were killed across the border in Belgium. By Saturday, waters were receding. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to travel to Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne, where many homes collapsed.