Contreras, Cubs rally for 4-2 victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Willson Contreras capped Chicago’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending the Cubs to a 4-2 victory over the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks. Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth. Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos’ pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria. Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer. Rex Brothers got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save.