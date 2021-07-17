Auburn High School’s Theatre Department raises money for Scotland trip

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some people in the Stateline got their car cleaned while helping high school students get a special opportunity.

Auburn High School's Theatre department washed cars to raise money for their performance trip to Scotland.

The department was selected to perform in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to represent the Rockford community.

The department's director Ann Weickert says it's a great opportunity and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students.

"Being able to give them this opportunity to experience theater and experience the UK in a way they may never be able to do again and have never done before, it's just more than I can put into words," Weickert said.

The department plans to host more fundraisers throughout the school year.