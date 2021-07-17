Afghan ambassador’s daughter brutally assaulted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials in Islamabad and Kabul say the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked. No one has been arrested in connection with Friday’s assault on the 26-year-old woman. The Afghan foreign ministry issued a statement demanding a quick investigation, saying she was “severely tortured.” Pakistan called the attack “disturbing” and said that security at the residence of the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad has been reinforced. The Afghan foreign ministry said it strongly condemns this “heinous act” and expressed concern for Afghan diplomats and their families in Pakistan.