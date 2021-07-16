UN rights chief urges release of Cuban protesters

PARIS (AP) — The U.N. rights chief is urging the release of all those detained in Cuba’s protests and calling on the government to address their grievances. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for an investigation into the death of a protester in Havana, and for the restoration of internet access. She expressed concern over widespread arrests. She also called for an end to sanctions against Cuba, “given their negative impact on human rights.” Cuba in recent days saw its biggest protests in a quarter-century, driven by food shortages, rising prices and other grievances.