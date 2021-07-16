Two charged in death of man, 73, during Chicago carjacking

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, have been charged with murder in the death of a 73-year-old Chicago man during an attempted carjacking. The older suspect, Frank Harris, was ordered held without bond Friday in the death of Keith Cooper. Harris also is charged with vehicular hijacking. The younger suspect, whose name was not released because he’s a juvenile, also is charged with attempted aggravated battery of a victim 60 or older. No hearing has been held for the 17-year-old as prosecutors consider charging him as an adult. Prosecutors say the younger suspect snatched keys from Cooper as the Marine veteran approached his vehicle. When Cooper tried to get retrieve his keys, Harris struck him.