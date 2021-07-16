Stateline wedding professionals say pandemic has created a wedding boom this summer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a year with no celebrations, local wedding professionals say a year off has created an unprecedented nuptial boom.

"I feel like I'm getting a lot of business," says wedding photographer Meg Dunn, "I'm getting inquires not just for 2021, my 2022 is almost full."

In a normal year, Dunn says she has weddings spread out during the entire season, but after a year where most brides and grooms decided to put off getting hitched:



"I am working just about every weekend and this is the first year where I have taken on double and triples," says Dunn. "Working Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Saturday and Sunday. So I am definitely feeling it on that end because I am still capturing 2020 weddings."

Vendors and venues across the Rockford region say business is booming and its thanks to the pandemic. After taking a hard hit last year with cancellations and pared down ceremonies, Dunn says people are ready to party.



"I feel like the brides are excited and the vendors are excited, so that everyone is excited to get back in the game and get people married again," says Dunn.

Kiryn Martinez is the event director at the Twisted Tulip in Machesney Park and she also runs her own event business, The Copper Cow. She says couples are booking earlier and faster and its adding fuel to the already burning fire of love.



"Even if you're thinking of getting engaged, start researching, start investigating, start finding dates," says Martinez. "A lot of places will do a soft hold for you for a certain amount of time and now is the time to do it.

Both Martinez and Dunn say that even though wedding venues and vendors are booking up fast, brides-to-be shouldn't be concerned they won't get the wedding of their dreams.



"Just be flexible," says Martinez. "We are experiencing a wedding boom, a serious boom, and It's nice to have brides come in here and say, 'we're open on a date, what do you have available and we will make it work.'"



Dunn says many vendors will work with couples to help them find alternate options or vendors if they are not available for the dates the couple needs.



"Go with the flow, roll with the punches," says Dunn. "You getting married at the end of the day is the most important part."