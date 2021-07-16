Rockford Roasting Company holds first of multiple open houses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday was the first chance for people to enjoy drinks, food and music at Rockford Roasting Company's newest location.

The business held an open house at its Embassy Suites location on South Main Street. The location reopened back in February after getting set up in 2020. With things getting closer to normal, Rockford Roasting Company wanted to invite people who didn't get a chance to see the new location the year before.

"We're just excited to kind of be back to normal, like I said and hopefully have more people in our space that we worked so hard to create over the last year," said Rockford Roasting Company Founder and Head Roaster Benjamin Chauvin.

Rockford Roasting Company will also have an open house on July 23 and 30 at the same location. Both events take place from 6 - 9 p.m.