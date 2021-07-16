Rockford FC gives opportunity for soccer players

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford FC officially started in 2019 but is playing its first games this summer due to the pandemic canceling everything last year. It's a semipro soccer team featuring lots of local talent including former high school and college players from the area. It gives them a chance to compete at a high level, when they might not otherwise get that opportunity.

"It's local talent so these young men are representing the Rockford area," Rockford FC head coach Brett Suhayda said. "I think you should come out, support them and we can grow this thing."

Some former NIC-10 standouts are taking advantage of the chance to keep playing, including a 2012 Guilford graduate.

"Right now I just love it," Christian Bitangalo said. "I enjoy it. That's the most important thing. I love the game. I've played since I was young so I just want to keep playing."

That love of the game also motivates Erik Manriquez to keep playing. He graduated from Jefferson and Rockford University, but has the competitive itch to keep playing the game he loves.

"It's something I've been passionate about since I was a kid," Manriquez said. "To be able to do that even though I'm already done with college, I'm still playing at a high level. It's something I'm really, really happy about."

Rockford FC has a few games remaining this summer, including a rematch with DeKalb Co. United to end the season Aug. 1. DeKalb beat Rockford Thursday night, 2-1, in a hard-fought game at Auburn High School. The season finale will be for the 815 Cup and will be played in DeKalb.