Rockford advocates hold training to spot signs of stalking

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A form of domestic violence that often gets overlooked, according to experts, is stalking. The Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center held a training seminar Friday to show community members how to look out for signs of stalking.

Nicole Ticknor, Deputy Court Administrator of the Domestic Violence Coordinated Courts for the Illinois 17th Circuit Court, said stalking often manifests after a relationship ends. She said if you notice any patterns or behavior that causes someone else to feel distress, it could be stalking.

Ticknor said she hopes to teach others not to overlook actions like someone showing up uninvited or excessive texts that may seem harmless but are meant to send a specific message.

"Stalking is not always easy to see. It can be often minimized, misunderstood," Ticknor said. "But the truth is, it does increase risk of homicide in domestic violence cases. So we want to make sure that all professionals and community members know what to look for in these cases."

Among those who learned new skills to recognize stalking were advocates, social workers, counselors, law enforcement, attorneys and prosecutors.

The training was funded by the Justice for Families Federal Grant program from the Office on Violence Against Women.