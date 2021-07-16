Judge: All options on table for site of collapsed building

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida judge says all options remain on the table as a decision is made over what to do with the property where a 12-story condominium tower collapsed last month. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman appeared pleased on Friday that discussions were underway to raise the financing necessary to possibly buy the property for a memorial. At least 97 people died when a flank of the Champlain Towers South came tumbling down. One of those identified Friday was 51-year-old Brad Cohen. His 12-year-old daughter made headlines after Surfside’s mayor found her alone staring at the rubble a few days after the collapse, consoling herself with a collection of Psalms.