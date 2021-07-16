Prosecutor opposes officer’s motion to move Andre Hill trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state attorney prosecuting the December police killing of Andre Hill has opposed the former officer’s request for the trial to be moved. Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson filed a motion opposing ex-Columbus officer Adam Coy’s request for the trial be moved to another county in order to convene a fair and impartial jury. The defense argued last week that extensive publicity, including news coverage, posts on social media and billboards around Columbus, about the killing of Hill will make it impossible to convene a fair jury in Franklin County. But the state says the change of location “would unnecessarily consume resources and time.”